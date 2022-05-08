is being trolled today. So a user has posted two different videos of the actress. In one video she can be seen with and on the sets of . It was when their film was releasing. She has a sip from her drink and is shocked to find out that it has sugar. She says that it is not good to have it. In the other video, we can see her endorsing a sugar drink. have a look at the video below: Also Read - Mouni Roy stuns in a ‘revealing’ short dress; ‘Hotness overloaded,’ say fans [View Pics]

Netizens are reacting on the video. A user wrote, “Kya hypocrisy hai.” “Anything for money,” read another tweet. Wrote another user, “For money they can sell po!$!on too if needed sugar is still called to be a slow po!$!on !!” Have a look at some of the reactions below: Also Read - Trending South News Today: Kajal Aggarwal shares first glimpse of her baby boy Neil, Disha Patani joins the cast of Project K and more

This much thought process isn't naturally coming. It's all scripted. And yes they are hypocrisy personified. https://t.co/eC4IHtTK3l — Viraat Hindu (@ShivoBhairava) May 8, 2022

For money they can sell po!$!on too if needed sugar is still called to be a slow po!$!on !! https://t.co/fY55nVgZLv — Ruchi (@Ruchi4Tweets) May 8, 2022

.@aliaa08 is admitting that sugar is extremely unhealthy, how can she promote products with high sugar content, @ASCI?

Also, why hasn't @fssaiindia taken any steps to regulate sugar levels in packaged food, especially softdrinks?

Everyone fooling the consumer.

cc:@jagograhakjago https://t.co/x7RNv7SJqy — TheAgonyAunt (@_Odd_Concoction) May 8, 2022

On the work front, Alia was seen in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also had an important role in RRR. Also Read - Naagin 6, May 8, Written Updates: Pratha aka Tejasswi Prakash has to be find amrit kalash and protect India from kaal raatri