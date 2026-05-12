Alia Bhatt turns heads in dreamy corset ball gown while letting her elegant Cannes 2026 look speak for itself

Alia Bhatt made sure all eyes were on her as she channeled modern-day princess vibes at her first appearance at Cannes 2026.

Alia Bhatt turns heads in dreamy corset ball gown while letting her elegant Cannes 2026 look speak for itself

Alia Bhatt has officially arrived at the French Riviera for the Cannes Film Festival. And her first look is already winning hearts. The actress represented a global beauty brand as its ambassador. She made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous structured corset ball gown that exuded modern-princess vibes. What really grabbed everyone's attention was her choice to keep the accessories minimal. Yes, she let the outfit do all the talking. Alia looked elegant, classy, and effortlessly chic. Fans too have loved it and called it one of her most unforgettable and stylish moments yet.

Alia Bhatt's Cannes 2026 look goes VIRAL

Alia Bhatt won several hearts as she walked the streets of Cannes to attend the prestigious festival. As evident from the photos that have gone viral, Alia looked flawless as she walked in a gorgeous landscape-print ball gown. The gown stood out for its romantic silhouette and featured a corseted sweetheart bodice. It also featured a huge, structured flare, that Alia a regal and elegant look. To ensure the focus remained on her gorgeous gown, Alia wore an elegant low-swept bun with a side part. She finished the look by opting for gold studs and a statement ring.

As Alia stepped out of her hotel, the impact she left on her fans is difficult to ignore. Following her appearance, several videos and photos have been put out across fan pages. These viral photos and videos capture the actor as she poses and while enjoying candid moments. The actor can be seen with her team and security personnel. Her makeup and hair artists stayed close, to ensure every detail of her look looked flawless despite the breezy weather. In several clips, Alia was also seen waving at fans and paparazzi. She owned the moment in the most flawless way. And honestly, the setting couldn’t have been more perfect.

After making an unforgettable debut at the festival in 2025, Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet with elegance, again. She attended the inaugural ceremony on May 12 as India's global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. The gorgeous actor was also seen at the Mumbai Airport in the early hours of Monday as left for the French Riviera.

Which celebs will attend Cannes 2026?

This year's edition of the Cannes Film Festival will see several Indian celebrities. As reported by ANI, in addition to Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will also return as a global ambassador for L'Oreal Paris. Ammy Virk will make his Cannes debut with his film Chardikala, along with co-star Roopi Gill. Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker will be at the festival as India's official delegation. He is director of the International Film Festival of India.

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