Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt are the most popular actresses in the industry. And they are DIVAs in their own unique way. Alia is very close to Kareena and has openly called her an inspiration. And now, the Rock Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani beauty has expressed her desire to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Alia took to her social media handle and has openly asked to be cast in a movie with Bebo and we say, do it already! Also Read - Alia Bhatt gets trolled for reacting to Elvish Yadav winning Bigg Boss OTT 2; netizens say, 'Downfall'

Alia Bhatt wants to work with Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress Alia Bhatt has shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram handle. They include her and the gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan in it. The two beauties in one frame look absolutely breathtaking. The first picture is of Bebo and Alia checking out their make-up. The second picture is of the two Bollywood actresses caught in the make-up mirrors. The third one is a picture of them being goofy together. Kareena is as usual flaunting her pout while Alia is all smiles while leaning onto the Laal Singh Chaddha actress. Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals how she handles work along with raising Raha Kapoor; has a solid advice for new moms

Alia teases whether can it get any better with a smiling emoticon. She further writes, as an appeal to all filmmakers to cast her and Kareena in a film together. The actress adds irrespective of the time they will spend reflecting. Their pictures are going viral in entertainment news. Check out Alia Bhatt's Instagram post with Kareena Kapoor Khan here: Also Read - Kiara Advani to Dia Mirza; Bollywood divas with flawless skin; take a look at their skincare regime

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ? (@aliaabhatt)

Both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt have given some amazing performances in some successful films. They worked together in Udta Punjab which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in it. They have proved their mettle in various genres too. Imagine what magic they would create on-screen if they got the right script.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt talking about daughter Raha Kapoor here:

Work front of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt

Alia is enjoying the success of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The actress has teased her fans about a project in her latest AMA session. The project does not have a title right now. However, she has Brahmastra 2 and 3 with Ranbir Kapoor in the pipeline. She also has Jee Le Zaara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor has a remake of The Devotion of Suspect X, Veere Di Wedding 2 and The Crew to name a few.