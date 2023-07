Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular faces in the industry currently. She is definitely one of the favourite choices of directors when it comes to actresses. From Student of the Year to Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt has showcased magnificent growth in her acting skills. She has featured in many content-driven films like Highway, Raazi and more that have allowed her to showcase her true potential. Now, she is looking forward to the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. But what's next for her? Also Read - Alia Bhatt doesn’t want daughter Raha to become an actress; reveals what profession she wants her to choose

Alia Bhatt's plan for the next phase of her career

Well, Alia Bhatt has turned 30 this year and she is in a very sorted phase of her life. She is happily married to the love of her life and is a happy mother too! Careerwise, she seems to have chalked out a plan. An insider tells us that Alia Bhatt is now looking forward to picking up projects that are dominated by female characters. She is looking forward to films in which she has a strong role to play and she isn't much bothered over who stars opposite her. She is open to working with non-A-listers and even newcomers as her only focus is that she signs projects that are strongly written around the female characters that allow her to showcase her best potential.

While the number of female-centric films being produced has increased over the years, box office success isn't guaranteed. The recent Vidya Balan film Neeyat couldn't do wonders at the box office. However, Alia Bhatt seems to have gained confidence that she can pull off strong characters with the success of her films like Raazi and Gangubai Kathiawadi. In Raazi, she simply aced the role of Sehmat who is sent to Pakistan as a spy. Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was completely shouldered by Alia Bhatt without any big A-list male actor opposite her barring Ajay Devgn's cameo. She definitely has some powerful films in her filmography and is looking forward to make it even stronger.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt is looking forward to the release of her Hollywood film Heart of Stone. A new side of Alia Bhatt would be seen in this film as she is going to be the villain.