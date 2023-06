, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, recently treated fans to a no-makeup look. Her bare skin looked radiant as ever. In the picture, the actress is seen soaking in the sun on a beach. She opted for a one-shoulder lavender bikini top and swept her beach mane on one side. In the selfie, Alia showed off her million-dollar smile. The actress also revealed what happens when she is “left alone” for a few seconds. Alongside the gorgeous picture, Alia wrote, "2.3 seconds after I’m left alone (selfie emoji)." Also Read - Shahid Kapoor hates his Padmaavat character, Katrina Kaif wants to erase Boom memory; celebs and their regrets

Fans’ Reactions

Alia Bhatt's selfie is a hit among fans, who cannot stop but crushing over the actress. "Selfies are the best," one of the Instagram users commented. Another said, "A burst of cuteness that lasts for just 2.3 seconds, but leaves a lasting impression!" "Aisa glow up chaiye bss (All we need is a glow up like this)," read a comment.

Alia Bhatt’s Big Win At IIFA

At the IIFA 2023, the actress won the Best Performance in the Leading Role (Female) award for her film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which was directed by . Alia did not attend the award show, because of her grandfather’s poor health. However, she shared a picture on Instagram with a thank you note. "Thank you so much @iifa. Sorry, I couldn't be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy,” read the caption.

Alia Bhatt will be next seen in 's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside , , , and . The film will be released in theatres on July 28. She is also gearing up for her Hollywood debut with the Netflix release Heart of Stone, which is set to release in August. Directed by Tom Harper, the action-thriller has an ensemble star cast including , , Sophie Okonedo, Jing Lusi, Paul Ready, Matthias Schweighofer

She was last seen in alongside husband , , and others. The film was helmed by .