As 2022 comes to an end, it's safe to say that it turned out to be quite a game-changing year for movies across languages. After a long haul, the audiences got back to theatres, but only for quality content and cinematic experience on big screen, proving to the actors and entire industry that it's always audience who is the King. The torchbearer for Hindi cinema was unquestionably Sanjay Leela Bhansali, whose film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi went on to become the first bonafide success, despite all the odds that went against the film, right from its inception.

The film that depicted the rise of a simple girl from Kathiawadi who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour, was first ridiculed for wrong casting of as Gangubai.

The film faced many hurdles and delays along the way due to the pandemic, until its release day which only opened at 50 % capacity. However like they say, quality content finds its audience and transcends across boundaries. It was the sheer faith that people have in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's cinema who has given us films like Black, Padmavat, , to name a few. Despite facing these obstacles, filmmaker was certain and confident about his choice of Alia playing the lead role and his storytelling.

The film went onto premiere at the and received with applause and appreciation from moviegoers present there across countries. In India, the film opened at a massive double digit number 10.40 CR something which is unheard of for a female oriented subject.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was a clear winner and the first bonafide success of bollywood after a long time. Not only was it praised for its nuanced performances and visually appealing cinematic wonder, it also brought back the glory of enjoying a full-blown commercial entertainer that brought the audiences back to theatres.

Eventually, Gangubai Kathiawadi grossed ₹153.69 core at the domestic box office and ₹209.77 globally emerging as a massive commercial success – What made this feat even more remarkable is that the odds were stacked against the film.

This Bhansali production film proved to be a game changer in the industry, by bringing a strong subject to light, wherein the content spoke for itself and rose above all odds, all thanks to the maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali & brilliant actor that Alia Bhatt is.

Often included amongst cinema greats like , K. Asif, , Sanjay Leela Bhansali brought his signature stamp of filmmaking to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ with music, production design, cinematography, storyline and his direction being praised as the highlights of the film. The critics referred to it as a ‘crowd-puller’, ‘exceptionally brilliant’ and a ‘powerful saga’. Bhansali was praised for marrying craft and content, with a mention of its being a Pakeezah for millennials. Truly, this years bonafide and first successful movie of bollywood is Gangubai Kathiawadi.