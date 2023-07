Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl last year in November. They have named her Raha Kapoor. The doting parents make sure either one of them is with Raha at all times. They even took their little one on a trip just a couple of days ago. Both Ranbir and Alia have been doing their work and going back home to Raha as soon as possible. And now, in a recent chat, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress openly shares that she will not sacrifice her family time anymore. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone fans protest on social media as news of Alia Bhatt headlining YRF spy film breaks out [Read Tweets]

Alia Bhatt talks about family time

Alia Bhatt opens up on her priorities shifting and evolving over the years of working in the industry. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Alia shares that after a decade of working in the film industry, her life has also changed a lot. Alia says that there was a time when she would willingly sacrifice her time with her family. She would even sacrifice her sleep. Alia would continuously shoot and work. But now, she has a family. She has a daughter Raha Kapoor and a husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Watch the new reel video of What Jhumka from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Alia Bhatt on not spending time with her family

Well, ever since Alia started featuring in movies, she has been surprising everyone with her choice of movies and acting chops. She has starred in 21 films so far apart from having special appearances in other movies. The actress worked in these films and more in a decade. And hence, she did not spend time with her parents, sister and friends either. And hence, she wants to be able to do all of that too. However, that does not mean she will sacrifice her work. She will try to find a balance between them both. "So, yes, that is the decision that I've consciously taken and it includes being present." Alia feels that sometimes she is on the phone talking and figuring things out and at that time too, she tries to find balance by keeping away from it. Sometimes she fails and sometimes she succeeds.

Alia Bhatt has Heart of Stone with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh and more. The Karan Johar directorial is releasing on 29th July 2023.