Alia Bhatt's boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and father Mahesh Bhatt bond over this weird quality of the RRR actress

is very much a part of the Bhatt family. We often see the Kapoor boy dine together and holiday with the Bhatt family along with his ladylove and vice versa. Alia Bhatt recently revealed that her father and Ranbir Kapoor bond over this weird quality of hers. In a conversation with Barkha Dutt at We The Women, The global Townhall 2022, During the interview, Mahesh Bhatt made an appearance and talked about how he and Ranbir bind over Alia being a mystery. Mahesh Bhatt said, "I and Ranbir often say that she is a bit of an enigma. She's an ET (extra-terrestrial) that's come to us and will remain a mystery. Let this rare bird be. Don't put her in a cage or try to define her. She is as mysterious as life. One day she was born to us and she remains an enigma to us."

When asked Alia to react in the same she said, "It's strange. Ranbir says that to me all the time. And this is the first time I've heard my father say it to me. He says this to me. You're a strange person, a strange being. He says that a lot. You're an alien. How are you? You're an alien." Alia further added, " I don't probe too much. I find it cute, so I just blush and I take it in. Even when Ranbir looks at my childhood photos, he says "look at your eyes. God, you're an alien. What is this? What are these eyes?" So he's seeing something.. so my father and he bond on this." Aww. this is just so adorable. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are in a relationship for over three years now and soon they are planning to get married do so. In a recent interaction, Alia had said that she is already married to Ranbir in her head and this statement left RanAlia's fans on a meltdown.