Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023. It not only did wonders for Shah Rukh Khan's career, but Siddharth Anand's film also ended the long dry run of the box office. In fact, YRF, the producers, weren't able to taste success with their last released films. Hence, the success of Pathaan was the biggest silver lining for them. It seems that the team at YRF wants to keep cashing in on the success of Pathaan, and hence, as per a recent report, YRF's female spy film, which will feature Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, will have a significant connection with the Shah Rukh Khan starrer.

Alia Bhatt's YRF spy film to have a strong connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan?

According to the latest buzz, the makers of Ali Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer are planning to build a strong connection with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. While many ideas are being discussed, the most prominent one, which may soon be finalized, is that Alia and Sharvari's characters will be shown as the proteges of Pathaan. Now, if this idea does get implemented, there's a strong possibility that Shah Rukh Khan might play a cameo in the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer. YRF is leaving no stone unturned to make sure that their first female lead spy film is the biggest hit, and hence, what better plan than to link the film with one of their biggest hits.

It's the first time in YRF's career that they will make a film entirely led by the female cast. YRF has made War, Pathaan, and Tiger, which belong to the spy universe, but all three films' main focus was always on the male leads. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh starrer will be entirely a female-driven spy film. It is stated that the film's shoot will commence soon and how Alia and Sharvari have already started prepping for the film. The untitled film will be directed by Shiv Rawail, who helmed YRF's Netflix project The Railway Men.