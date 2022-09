Say what? This is huge, there is no stopping for this girl. who is right now enjoying the massive sucess of her latest release along with hubby has been roped in to play the leading lady in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 opposite . Yes. Isme rumours are to be believed the Gangubai Kathiawadi star has been finalised to be the leading lady in the film and this will be the perfect south debut for the actress and also a full-fledged Hindi film for actor Mahesh Babu who recently made headlines over his remark on Bollywood cannot afford him. Also Read - With Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor baby on the way; maasi Pooja Bhatt reveals atmosphere in Bhatt household: 'New iPhone model loading' [Exclusive]

Alia Bhatt to be Mahesh Babu's heroine in SS Rajamouli's SSMB29

International critic Umair Sandhu confirmed this news on Twitter that Alia has been finalised for SS Rajamouli's SSMB29 along with Mahesh Babu and will kick start the shooting of the film soon after her delivery' Umair took to his Twitter and wrote, "Officially Confirmed! #AliaBhatt finally signed #SSRajamouli next flick with #MaheshBabu ! #SSMB29 Shoot will start after her baby born".

This entertainment news fans are excited and elated and they definitely cannot wait for Alia to be on board. Talking about Alia's pregnancy the actress will deliver her first born mostly in December end. Neetu Kapoor is also hosting a special ladies special baby shower for her bahu along with mother Soni Razdon. On the professional front, Alia has also finished shooting for Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stones along with and the first pictures of the actress shooting with her baby bump has gone viral. While Alia will be seen next in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanai directed by opposite . There are reports that Ranbir and Alia will team up for romanctic comedy after the super success of Brahmastra.