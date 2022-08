Alia Bhatt made her dream debut in Bollywood with Student Of The Year and since then there is no looking back for the actress. Alia who auditioned for her role 'Shanaya' was paid 15 lakh rupees for her first film and she went straight to her mother and gave her the cheque and said, "mama you handle the money". The actress in an interaction further revealed how even now her mother Soni Razdon handles her money and she never looks into where is her money going. Alia even spoke about how she has never been the money sender and even her CA(Chartered Accountant) asks her to spend little, invest little and enjoy a little with the money that she earns, however, she doesn't like to spend her money. Clearly, the actress is privileged enough to not spend enough. NO? Also Read - Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha to Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi: Check out box office Hits and Flops of 2022 so far

Alia Bhatt's debut wasn't that impressive and no one ever predicted that she will turn out to be one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood. But Highway- her second film with Imtiaz Ali showed her prowess as an actor and since then she is acing every role you name. She owns her character and leaves the audience in awe of her. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan's ex Somy Ali calls him 'woman beater'; Ranbir Kapoor fat-shames pregnant Alia Bhatt and more

Recently on 's show Koffee With Karan 7 when Sidharth Malhotra ad came together, Karan revealed hilarious details about making SOTY, he confessed that he wondered why is he making the film because the script was so bad. However he was happy that the film turned out well, and today all the three actors from the film Alia, and Sidharth are doing extremely well in their careers. Right now Alia Bhatt is receiving a rave response for her latest OTT release Darlings starring and Vijay Verma too. The actress who is expecting her first child with hubby is all set for the release of and h scene kick-started the promotions. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Vicky Kaushal-Sidharth Malhotra, Aamir Khan-Kareena Kapoor and more – which was the least entertaining episode so far? VOTE NOW