Given the Coronavirus situation in India and theatres being shut in several states, filmmakers are left with no choice but to adapt for OTT release of films. In the past year, we have seen many film including 's Laxxmi Bomb and others releasing on OTT platforms. However, now it seems that theatre culture is slowing coming back on track. Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom recently released in theatres and now it is 's Thalaivii hitting the screens on September 10. Guess, big films like Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack are also going to stick to the old norm of theatrical release.

Recently, there were several rumours doing the rounds of the internet that these films will release on OTT platforms. But producer of Pen Studios had put these rumours to rest. An official statement has been released by the production house stating that these films will release in theatres only contrary to all the rumours. The statement says, "We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas." It further states the films made on the big scale are meant for 'big screen experience and will release in theatres.' Read full statement here:

We would like to clarify that Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Attack will release in cinemas. - Dr Jayantilal Gada

Chairman and MD

Pen Studios#gangubaikathiawadi #rrrmovie #attack #penmovies #penstudios pic.twitter.com/23gz9PRIa3 — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) September 8, 2021

This comes as a sigh of relief for the moviegoers who are desperately waiting to see a big-budget, full on masala film in theatres. But when will these films release is a question given that Coronavirus situation has brought a stop to the theatre culture.

Meanwhile, the makers of Thalavii are currently facing a trouble as certain multiplexes have denied from screening the film. Reportedly, the film will be made available to viewers in digital form post two weeks of its release and that has irked certain multiplex giants.