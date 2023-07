Alia Bhatt's Hollywood debut film seems to be in trouble amid the Hollywood Actor's Guild strike. The Hollywood actors are right now on strike, and it is going to continue through September, reportedly, and amid this actor's guild strike, no actors can promote, shoot, or do anything related to their films. And hear Of Stone is a Hollywood film that will be released on Netflix, starring Gal Gadot and Alia Bhatt, and now that the actor's guild strike has been lifted, the makers will have to put the film on hold as, owing to the strike, the film will not be released on any OTT platform unless the strike gets lifted. Also Read - Alia Bhatt joins Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone; enters YRF spy universe for a never seen before action avatar?

Reportedly, the Screen Actors Guild, which represents more than 160,000 producers, announced a walkout on Thursday after failing to meet a new labor agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents studios including Walt Disney Co. and Netflix Inc. After the strike, the Studio alliance said to the Union and released the statement that reads, " They have regrettably chosen a path that will lead to financial hardship for countless thousands of people who depend on the industry."

The studios reportedly have offered double digit percentage of salaries increase and higher pensions including health benefits and despite all this they have went on a strike and many are wondering when will the strike lift up. Till now no Hollywood biggies have come out and spoken about this strike that has happened after 60 years.

Talking about Alia, she will definitely have to wait for the strike to get lifted for her fans to witness her as a baddie in Heart of Stone. She has Rocky and Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, and she can now fully focus on the expectations of the film as there are only two weeks left for the release. Heart of Stone was supposed to release on August 11, but now, owing to the strike, the film might have a new release date.