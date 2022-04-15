and are now wife and husband. They got married on April 14 in the presence of family members and close friends. Now, pictures and videos from their shaadi are going viral. Fans are noticing everything in detail – from their wedding outfits to makeup and jewelry. Now, according to reports, Alia’s mangalsutra featured black beads and a gold chain. It also had a teardrop diamond pendant with an infinity sign. Now, Ranbir Ranbir has an attachment to the infinity sign and the number 8. So it looks like Alia got it designed keeping Ranbir in mind. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Deepika Padukone reacts to the couple's mushy first pictures as man and wife

The bride and groom were wearing Sabyasachi outfits. A post on Sayasachi's Insta account read, "ALIA BHATT & RANBIR KAPOOR A Sabyasachi bride & groom. For the wedding ceremony Alia Bhatt wears a hand dyed ivory organza sari embroidered with fine tilla work and an embroidered handwoven tissue veil. Paired with Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery featuring uncut diamonds and hand strung pearls.

Ranbir Kapoor wears an embroidered silk sherwani with Sabyasachi uncut diamond buttons, a silk organza safa and shawl with zari marori embroidery. The kilangi by Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery features uncut diamonds, emeralds and pearls and a multistrand pearl necklace."

Meanwhile, after the shaadi, Alia posted some pics with Ranbir. Her caption read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot – the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship – we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. , Ranbir and Alia."