The Archies has been released, and it has been bringing criticism for all the star kids, especially for Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The star kids are labelled as bad actors and are strongly being trolled for their over privileges. And now one person from the industry has come out in support of them and other star kids over the nepotism debate and it's Alia Bhatt's mother and veteran actress Soni Razdan. Lately, she spoke her heart out with the people on the internet and defended the star kids over being trolled for their bad acting. Also Read - The Archies: Khushi Kapoor did not get support from Sonam Kapoor for her debut? Netizens speculate on family ties on social platform

defended the star kids and highlighted their grief for being overjudged and facing the brunt. Replying very patiently to all the questions and trolling for star kids, Soni replied to the viral post over the nepotism debate.Reacting to the viral post, Soni Razdan wrote," Does a child have the first right of refusal to a parent’s profession?" Dentist children never seem to get any flak for becoming dentists, and I totally get the feeling. I was an outsider too, trying to break in. The wisest words I ever heard were, The world doesn’t owe you a living. If you can’t deal with what it entails, find another profession."

Replying to Soni's comment, one user mentioned in her comment that nepo dentists will not have customers, but terrible nepo kids get multiple chances due to bad acting, to which the Raazi actress said," It’s you who decide. No like, no see—it's done and dusted. No more movies. (Unless Daddy is funding your movie again and again, that’s a different story and not at all about getting preferential casting ops, so it’s basically the same everywhere.). You might get a foot in the door, but that door has to have a very good reason to open.".

Calling Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor talented actors, Soni defended them when one user asked if she really think these nepo kids are worth it. "I think they are all talented people! And so are many others. And thank God for OTT platforms now. So many more roles have opened up for so many more actors. In my youth, it was just the films. Not even TV to start with. Can you imagine? It's almost impossible to land a role."

Alia Bhatt's mom is a proud mother today, as her daughter is one of the best actresses in tinsel town and proved her mettle as an actor with her second film, Highway. Will other star kids too get a chance to prove themselves or continue to face the brunt? Time will say.