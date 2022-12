Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl in the month of November. The star couple tied the knot in April 2022, and seven months later, they entered parenthood. They have named their little angel Raha Kapoor. Since her birth, their life surrounds her. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are yet to share a picture of Raha Kapoor revealing her face. Fans are eagerly waiting to see the little one. But the couple has kept her away from any media glare. Now, a picture of Alia Bhatt has gone on social media that shows her breastfeeding a little baby. Though it is being termed as her picture with Raha, let us tell you that the picture is FAKE. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor give their classic and contemporary home a personal, emotional touch

Alia Bhatt's fake picture goes viral

Some notorious social media user seems to have morphed Alia Bhatt's face with that of some other lady who is breastfeeding a child. It is not the first time that such morphed pictures have made it to the internet. In the past, 's picture from the hospital holding a baby had gone viral. 's picture with Jeh and a lot such images had hit the internet. But all were FAKE. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022; Abhishek Bachchan tagged 'Besharam' and more

Check out Alia Bhatt's video below:

Raha Kapoor to make her first public appearance soon?

Meanwhile, BollywoodLife told you that Raha Kapoor may make her first public appearance during the Christmas Lunch at 's home. It is an annual gathering of Kapoor and and may attend it with their daughter. It will be for the first time that fans may get to see the family of three together in full frame. When Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took their daughter home from the hospital, they refrained from posing for the cameras. For more entertainment news, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.com. Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan-Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and more: PDA of Top Bollywood stars that created a lot of noise