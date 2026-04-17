Alia Bhatt's sister Shaheen Bhatt gets ENGAGED to Ishaan Mehra, celebs pour in wishes

Alia Bhatt had an emotional reaction after sister Shaheen Bhatt announced her engagement to Ishaan Mehra.

Soon after the announcement, Alia reshared Shaheen’s engagement post on Instagram Stories and wrote, “currently weeping,” giving fans a glimpse of just how emotional the family is over the happy news.

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Shaheen Shares Dreamy Proposal Photos

Shaheen revealed the engagement on April 17 with a series of sunlit photos featuring Ishaan. The pictures included a smiling selfie showing off her engagement ring, a romantic stroll through a garden and a quiet moment of the couple sitting together on the grass.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheen Bhatt (@shaheenb)

Sharing the photos, Shaheen wrote, “We may have overdone this whole liking each other thing.”

Celebrities Pour In Wishes

The post quickly drew warm wishes from friends and celebrities. Ananya Panday commented, “Shaheeeeen! Soooo happy for you… all the love and joy in the world,” while Zoya Akhtar wrote, “Congos and bongos.”

Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also among those who congratulated the couple.

How Long Have Shaheen and Ishaan Been Dating?

Shaheen and Ishaan have reportedly been together for more than a year. She first made their relationship public in 2025 on Ishaan’s birthday, when she shared a series of cosy photos and called him her “sunshine.”

Even before that, fans had spotted Ishaan in pictures from Bhatt family holidays and outings, although Shaheen had not officially introduced him at the time.

Who Is Ishaan Mehra?

Ishaan is a former international swimmer who now works as a fitness coach in Mumbai. He has represented India at the Youth Asian Games and is currently associated with a gym where both Shaheen and Alia have reportedly trained.

Shaheen is the elder daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan.

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