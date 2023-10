Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been married for a year and a half. They also have a daughter named Raha Kapoor. Alia's sister, author Shaheen Bhatt has opened up on her bond with the two and their little munchkin in the recent interview. Shaheen has been dishing out interviews and talking about mental health issues and creating awareness around it. And she now has spoken about the personal aspect of her life, her family. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha to Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor: Here's how long Bollywood couples dated before getting married

Shaheen Bhatt on Alia Bhatt's wedding with Ranbir Kapoor and whose side she picks

While talking to an entertainment news portal, Shaheen Bhatt recalled the wedding day of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The writer shared she was continuously crying after seeing Alia as the bride. Shaheen shared that she just couldn't see anything because she had tears in her eyes all the time. It was very overwhelming and emotional for Shaheen to see her baby sister getting married. Shaheen also shared that she had no clue how everyone else was dealing with it since she herself was all over the place. Also Read - Are Alia Bhatt and her close ones upset over Ranbir Kapoor's trolling over the whole lipstick issue? Here's what happened

When asked if she has to pick sides between Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen was quick to respond with a no. Shaheen also adds that Ranbir is a wonderful addition to the family and nothing changes at all. Moreover, Shaheen also shares that she and Ranbir are quite alike. "I even told Alia about it that you’ve chosen somebody who is giving you the same kind of quietness," Shaheen tells BollywoodBubble. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor calls Alia Bhatt a big time sulker, here's why

Trending Now

Watch this entertainment news video here:

Shaheen Bhatt opens up on the hate online

Shaheen Bhatt was asked about the negativity online and the hate that the star kids receive on a daily basis. When asked Shaheen how Alia deals with tough times and whether she helps her, Shaheen says that Alia doesn't need help. She is very well aware of the fact that she is lucky and privileged. Shaheen shares that they know for a fact that being in the public eye means people are going to talk about them. The author shares that they are just grateful to have each other and while they definitely have conversations about what they are feeling the outside noise doesn't really factor in it.