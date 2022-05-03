Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally arrived on streaming giant Netflix and this spine-chilling scene of Alia Bhatt from the film has rattled the social media to a great extent. It depicts an incident where Gangubai learns about her best friend Kamli's (played by Indira Tiwari) death, days after giving birth to her child. As her friends prepare for Kamli's last rites, Gangubai tells them, "Tie her legs tightly, men cannot be trusted even with a dead body." This particular scene has given goosebumps to many and reminded them of the gruesome rape incidents that take place in the country. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and 7 more celebs' relatable confessions that will make you feel less alone
"Men will rape dead bodies, animals and basically anything with a hole in it," one Twitter user quoted the scene. Another user wrote, "Men are scary as hell." As netizens continued to share the tweet, some people wondered how men are getting offended in their replies with a tagline, 'Not all men.' And there were many people who lauded Alia's hard-hitting performance as Gangubai in the film. Also Read - Throwback: When Alia Bhatt’s father Mahesh Bhatt called Ranbir Kapoor a ladies’ man, revealed he wanted to walk out of Rockstar
Take a look.
Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie has done over Rs 196 crore gross collection worldwide. Also Read - Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and 9 more Bollywood divas give you Eid and Akshaya Tritiya fashion hacks [View Pics]
