's directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally arrived on streaming giant Netflix and this spine-chilling scene of from the film has rattled the social media to a great extent. It depicts an incident where Gangubai learns about her best friend Kamli's (played by Indira Tiwari) death, days after giving birth to her child. As her friends prepare for Kamli's last rites, Gangubai tells them, "Tie her legs tightly, men cannot be trusted even with a dead body." This particular scene has given goosebumps to many and reminded them of the gruesome rape incidents that take place in the country.

"Men will rape dead bodies, animals and basically anything with a hole in it," one Twitter user quoted the scene. Another user wrote, "Men are scary as hell." As netizens continued to share the tweet, some people wondered how men are getting offended in their replies with a tagline, 'Not all men.' And there were many people who lauded Alia's hard-hitting performance as Gangubai in the film.

Take a look.

Men will rape dead bodies, animals and basically anything with a hole in it. https://t.co/KT8ID6sFIF — ? (@saiIormooon) May 1, 2022

Really chills down my spine that image of 50℅ of the human population is this.

It's now just an over exaggeration or an unnecessary aversion towards the men. https://t.co/FfPyQZtdvf — Devansh Upadhyay (@chillingwidmeh) May 2, 2022

Just last week or so I read a monitor lizard gang raped in Maharashtra forest. The accused were identified as Sandeep Tukaram Pawar, Mangesh Kamtekar, Akshay Kamtekar and Ramesh Ghag. https://t.co/LwXw5Hl75L — d@$h? (@the_dbrat) May 2, 2022

Not all the so called good men doing rr in the qrts/cs while they refuse to accept the fact that women go through a lot of hell cuz of their species!!! Not every man is a predator but every woman has been through some or the other shit and the stats should speak for itself. https://t.co/wpl84csFZl — folklorian medusa?? (@prihhcious) May 2, 2022

One of the best movie of this year . I literally got goosebumps in some scenes https://t.co/yw6XEHPUWt — Sej?deflove?Semi IA (@Nikkfly) May 2, 2022

This movie has to be alia’s best performance till date . The storyline, the acting so beautifully done . @aliaa08 https://t.co/DgXtv4RuYK — ruru (@29_Nct23) May 2, 2022

Such a good movie. I can now say Alia Bhatt is my favourite new gen actress, her movies never disappoint https://t.co/lc5V84oeKA — Ejaan. (@Ejvvn) May 1, 2022

men in replies being gross and offended when i can point out multiple cases like this. how disconnected are you from reality? https://t.co/2RsirVA2sC — august ? (@tobsoloved) April 30, 2022

Gangubai Kathiawadi tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, written by S. Hussain Zaidi. The movie has done over Rs 196 crore gross collection worldwide.