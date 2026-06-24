Alka Yagnik BREAKS silence on health concerns as fans worry after her fragile appearance at Padma Awards 2026: 'Slowly finding my way back'

Alka Yagnik addressed concerns about her health after her appearance at the Padma Awards 2026. The singer shared an emotional note, saying she is "slowly finding her way back" after a difficult health journey.

Alka Yagnik health update

Alka Yagnik, a seasoned singer, made a rare public appearance on Tuesday when she went to the Padma Awards 2026 event in Delhi to accept the Padma Bhushan award. This was one of her first public appearances since disclosing her struggle with a unique hearing impairment. However, fans were concerned about the singer's health after seeing videos of her, since she seemed very weak. Concerns about the singer's health have finally been addressed.

What did Alka Yagnik about her health?

On June 23, Alka received the Padma Bhushan award during the Padma Awards 2026 event. President Droupadi Murmu presented her with the esteemed honour.

On social media, a number of videos from the event have surfaced, showing Alka seeming very weak as she approached the President to accept the honour while being helped by a female volunteer. Social media users were immediately drawn to the footage, and many admirers voiced worries about the singer's well-being.

Alka seemed to address health worries on Instagram early on Wednesday, stating that she has been avoiding public appearances because she is "slowly finding my way back."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alka Yagnik (@therealalkayagnik)

“For the last two years, I have stayed away from the spotlight, from public appearances, and from sharing much of my journey. Many of you knew I am going through difficult health and through it all, your love, prayers, messages, and unwavering support have stayed with me every step of the way,” Alka wrote while sharing an image of herself from the ceremony with the President.

She continued, “Today, as I stepped out to receive one of highest civilian honours in the country - the distinguished Padma Bhushan, I did so with a heart full of gratitude. This honour is deeply humbling, and while my name may be on it, it belongs just as much to every listener who welcomed my voice into their lives, carried my songs through generations, and stood by me through both the highs and the challenges.”

Alka Yagnik's health update

Talking about her health, Alka wrote, “This moment feels especially meaningful because it marks not just a recognition of my work, but a reminder of the strength that comes from love, hope, and resilience. I am slowly finding my way back, and I wanted to be here today - not only for myself, but for each and every one of you who have been a part of this journey.”

“I would also like to express my deepest gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Home Affairs, and the Government of India for conferring upon me this extraordinary honour. I accept it with immense humility and respect. Thank you for your warmth, your kindness, your prayers, and your faith in me over the years. I carry all of it with me,” she added.

In her conclusion, the singer said that she "felt the love of millions who have been a part of my journey" in addition to accepting an award.

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