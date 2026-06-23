Alka Yagnik HONOURED with Padma Bhushan, touches PM Modi’s feet

Read further to know everything about the historic moment as Alka Yagnik just recived the highest honour, Here's how the singer reacted and what's the moment with PM that's winning everyone's hearts?

Alka Yagnik HONOURED with Padma Bhushan, touches PM Modi’s feet

Alka Yagnik walked up to receive the Padma Bhushan, and before even taking the stage, she bent down to touch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s feet. Cameras caught the moment in time and the gesture that hit home for millions who grew up singing her songs. This wasn’t just about the award. It was a huge, emotional milestone. She’s the voice that soundtracked so many 90s and early 2000s memories. If you ever played a Bollywood love song at a school function or sat in traffic with the radio on, odds are Alka Yagnik was singing.

A Career That Defined Bollywood Music

Those iconic tracks like Chori Chori Chupke Chupke, Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla, Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Mein, Tu Shayar Hai Main Teri Shayari, they’re pieces of a living history. Her singing never felt fake. She started learning classical music at age four, and by her twenties, she was the voice every producer wanted. She’s sung thousands of songs, teamed up with legends like Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu, and Sonu Nigam, and turned the 90s into the golden era of Bollywood duets.

Everything About The Ceremony

June 23rd, at Delhi’s Rashtrapati Bhavan, Alka stood with names like actor Mammootty to accept the country’s third-highest civilian honor. Months earlier, when she first heard the news from her daughter, her words to NDTV were: “I am very happy to hear. I would like to thank Bharat Sarkar for considering me for this honour.”

Her Iconic Legacy

No one else comes close to her number of female solo songs in Bollywood, she stands right up there with Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle. Online, she’s a phenomenon. The Guinness Book of World Records named her the most-streamed music artist on YouTube worldwide: 17 billion streams in 2021, 16.6 billion in 2020. Even years later, she’s still topping the weekly charts. The BBC counts many of her hits among the 'Top 40 Bollywood Soundtracks of All Time.' She’s taken home two National Film Awards, seven Filmfares for Best Female Playback Singer, and two Bengal Film Journalists' Association awards.

Why The Padma Bhushan Matters

But it hasn’t all been easy. In 2024, Alka posted on Instagram about suddenly losing her hearing to a rare nerve disorder after a viral infection. She called it a 'sudden, major setback' and asked fans to pray for her. Even so, she didn’t stay silent long. She also soundtracked Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila in 2024, singing Naram Kaalja. Recieving the Padma Bhushan is about more than just racking up hits. It’s bigger than that. Alka Yagnik’s songs aren’t just lines in a playlist; they’re woven into family weddings, heartbreaks, and simple everyday memories. Her award feels like the country tipping its hat to an artist who didn’t just break records, she helped define an era of Bollywood and shaped the soundtrack of so many lives.

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