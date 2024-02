Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar's movie 12th Fail helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra recently impressed all. Now, it is the trailer of All India Rank that is being compared to 12th Fail. The new movie marks the directorial debut of Varun Grover. He is a well-known writer and a stand-up comedian. He is the one who has penned dialogues for movies like Masaan, Qala and many more. He has been lyricist for films like Dunki, Merry Christma, RRR and many more movies. He is also the one who was the writer for Sacred Games. Varun Grover has now ventured in direction and his first movie is All India Rank. The trailer of the same has been presented by Vicky Kaushal. Also Read - Love and War: Ranbir Kapoor set THESE terms and conditions in front of Sanjay Leela Bhansali before signing the film?

Vicky Kaushal pens a sweet note for Varun Grover on All India Rank trailer launch

All India Rank trailer starring Bodhisattva Sharma reveals that the story is about an aspiring IITian. It is all about his journey, struggles and more. Becoming an IITian is no cake walk and the story is all about the pressure that an aspirant goes through. There is a love angle too in the film. Vicky Kaushal shared the video on his social media account and penned a lengthy note about how his and Varun Grover's journey began almost together with Masaan. Vicky and Varun both aspired to be engineers but they ventured into cinema and are only growing with each passing day. Vicky Kaushal remembered a line from Masaan while sharing the trailer of All India Rank. He wrote, "Saala yeh dukh kaahe khatam nahi hota bey!” A line written by him has over the years evolved to be one of the most noteworthy scenes of my filmography so far." Viewers are quite impressed with the trailer of All India Rank and are drawing comparisons with 12th Fail. Some are stating that it will be another blockbuster after 12th Fail. Another comment on the trailer read, "Can't wait to see this after 12th Fail." Also Read - Neetu Kapoor turns biggest cheerleader for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s win as best actor, actress; says ‘I secretly wished and prayed’

Check out Vicky Kaushal's post and trailer of All India Rank below:

12th Fail was an inspiring story based on real-life struggle of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. The movie was a critical and commercial success.