Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are the most talked about couple of Bollywood. Their alleged love story has certainly raised many eyebrows. While majority of the people love Ananya and Aditya as a couple, some vehemently bash them for their age difference. Also, ardent fans of Shraddha and Aditya Roy Kapur has always criticized Ananya and Aditya's pair. Aditya and Ananya have not officially confirmed their relationship but their respective appearances in the recent Koffee with Karan season 8 did indicated that they are indeed in love. The couple was recently spotted at the airport as they leave for an undisclosed location to celebrate New Year's eve.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday: Netizens shower love on the alleged couple

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday: Netizens shower love on the alleged couple

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday, like every other Bollywood celebrity is heading for New Year vacations. Actors like Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others have already flown to another country to bring in the new year. Aditya and Ananya too were spotted at the airport today. Netizens showered love on the alleged couple and wished the duo would eventually marry each other. Check out Aditya and Ananya's airport video and netizen's reaction below.

Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday confirms their relationship in Koffee with Karan 8?

In Koffee with Karan 8, Ananya Panday who came along with Sara Ali Khan stated that how she was feeling very Ananya Koy Kapur. She further stated that if she married Aditya her surname would stand as PARK, Panday Aditya Roy Kapur. Aditya who graced the Koffee with Karan 8 couch along with fellow actor Arjun Kapoor stated that whenever he hears Ananya's name all he can think of is joy and happiness. The above statements from the duo were enough to prove that Aditya and Ananya are in love and damn serious about their relationship.