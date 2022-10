Well, they say a picture speaks a thousand words. And one such picture is posted by Bollywood's popular designer Manish Malhotra. Manish hosted a grand Diwali party at his residence and every biggie graced the night. And now Manish has been posting some inside pictures from the party and it is only leaving the entertainment fans excited and now. And these pictures of Manish are grabbing a lot of attention that is with and . Well, the selfie is all love, but what is grabbing more eyeballs is the couple who have photobombed this selfie mistakenly and it's Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Nanda.

Siddhanth and Navya have allegedly been in a relationship for quite a time, but the couple never openly spoke about their bonding. But this picture of Navya and Siddhanth only sparks their dating rumours all over again. Elle this ain't the first time they coming together became the talk of the town. On 's 50th birthday bash the couple made an entry at the party almost together and took as their support to avoid getting papped together.

Even at Manish Malhotra's party they made appearance turn by turn and the photographers took a funny dig at Siddhant and asked him to wait as Navya was coming from behind, Siddhant couldn't stop blushing and went inside the house if Manish Malhotra. On the professional front, Siddhant is awaiting the release of Phone Bhoot along with and. . In fact, on Karan Johar's show, Ishaan hinted at Siddhanth dating Navya Nanda by teasing him with the name 'Sunanda'. Well, there is no smoke without fire. Right?