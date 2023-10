It was the first win, and it indeed called for a big celebration. Allu Arjun and Alia Bhatt won their first National Film Award for their respective films, Pushpa and Gangubai Kathiawadi. And recently, all the winners gathered at Vigyan Bhavan as they were honoured with the award by President Draupadi Murmu herself. The Pushpa star was seen bonding with all the winners, including Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon. And after they arrived at their respective homes, they got a special surprise from their loved ones. Also Read - Tiger 3 star Katrina Kaif to Shah Rukh Khan: Shocking annual salaries of Bollywood celebs' bodyguards

Allu Arjun's father-in-law hosted a grand star-studded bash for his son-in-law to celebrate this victorious moment.

Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancharla Chandrasekhar Reddy, organised a surprise party in honour of the actor's National Award win. The soiree was a star-studded affair, attended by close friends, family members, fellow industry colleagues, and dignitaries from the entertainment world. It was an evening of heartfelt congratulations, good wishes, and a grand feast, making it a memorable double celebration for the actor and his loved ones.

Alia Bhatt gifts herself a luxurious car after her first National Film Award win.

Self-love and self-care are of the utmost importance, and sometimes it's imperative to pamper yourself, especially after such big achievements, and this is exactly what Alia did. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress gifted herself a super luxurious car, and it's indeed classy like her. And one more special thing that Alia did for while accepting the National Award was re wearing her wedding saree. Alia won hearts and how.

Along with Alia, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon too won her first National Film Award for Mimi, who is reportedly going to soon be Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's neighbour. This is Kriti's gift to herself. Indeed this year National Film Award was extremely special for all the winners.