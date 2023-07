Allu Arjun has added another feather to his cap. And no, we are not talking about his films. Known for his charming personality, stellar performances, and on-fleek dance moves, Allu Arjun’s fandom can be heard on a global scale. And now, the Pushpa actor has become the first Indian celebrity to rake up 1 million followers on Threads. For the uninitiated, Threads is a recently-launched American social media platform and social networking service, owned by Mark Zuckerberg. It is an extension of Instagram, a Meta platform. Also Read - MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is a ‘huge fan’ of Pushpa aka Allu Arjun, 'I grew up... '

Allu Arjun reaches 1 million followers on Threads

Threads was launched by Meta on July 6. Just a few days later, Allu Arjun marked his presence in the newly launched application. He posted a black and white picture of himself, looking dapper like always, and sporting round-rimmed, transparent glasses. Soon after the actor dropped the picture on Threads, announcing his debut in Instagram's parent company, Meta, fans swamped the photo with likes and comments. Within days, he achieved the impossible feat of garnering the coveted one million mark on Threads, thanks to his widespread popularity.

Post by @alluarjunonline View on Threads

Fans react

In the comments of Allu Arjun's first picture, fans of the actor congratulated him for the accomplishment, without even trying for it. One user claimed that they joined Threads just because of Allu Arjun and wrote, "First Indian actor cross in 1 million Followers in threads. Maine aap ke liye Threads app join Kiya sir (I've joined the Threads app just because of you sir)." "Congrats anna. It's time to party for 1m followers. And the 1st Indian actor to reach 1m followers. Proud moment for fans" congratulated another admirer. "Pushpa Rule" came another remark.

Allu Arjun crosses 20 million followers on Instagram

Allu Arjun might be posting on social media in long intervals, but he is known to share a great rapport with fans, engaging with them through film updates, glimpses of his personal life, and expressing gratitude to fans for their love. This year in March, the Arya actor became one of the most followed celebrities on Instagram, reaching the 20 million mark. His current Instagram follower list stands at 21 million.

Allu Arjun work front

Allu Arjun has a couple of films lined up in his pipeline. He is geared up for Pushpa: The Rule or Pushpa 2, the sequel of his 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2’s release date is yet to be confirmed. Allu Arjun has also been roped in for director Trivikram Srinivas’ untitled film.