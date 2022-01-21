and starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was a massive hit down in the South. Allu Arjun's fans in the Hindi belt had been wanting to see the movie in the local language. The makers were planning on releasing a Hindi dubbed version of the Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer in the cinemas. The release date was also announced as 26th January 2022. However, the makers have now cancelled the release altogether. You read that right. And it is to make way for and starrer Shehzada. Also Read - Pushpa CRAZE! David Warner recreates Allu Arjun's ICONIC Srivalli step; leaves fans impressed [VIDEO]

Shehzada is a Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The makers released a statement saying, "To media & trade, Manish Shah promoter of Goldmines along with the makers of Shehzada have jointly decided to withdraw the theatrical release of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi version. Shehzada makers are thankful to Manish Shah for agreeing to the same" Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the statement on his Twitter. Check it out here:

Coming to Shehzada, the film is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan. Apart from Kartik and Kriti, the film is also said to star , Paresh Rawal, and Sachin Khedkar. If reports are to be believed, Kartik Aaryan has already wrapped the first schedule of Shehzada. His look has been kept under the wraps. Recently, he was spotted by the paps and Kartik put in a request to not post any pictures on social media.

It is said that Rohit Dhawan wants to wrap the film in one go. And hence, reports state that Kartik has blocked six months of his schedule especially for Shehzada. After wrapping up the Mumbai schedule, the team is going to head to Delhi. Shehzada is scheduled to release on 4th December 2022.