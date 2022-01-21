Allu Arjun starrer Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo Hindi release called off to make way for Kartik Aaryan starrer Shehzada

Manish Shah, promoter of Goldmines has released a statement announcing the withdrawal of the Hindi version of Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Ala Vaikunthpurramuloo for Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon film, Shehzada.