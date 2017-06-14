Allu Arjun's 18th film with Vakkantham Vamsi launched, titled Naa Peru Surya

Allu Arjun's 18th film has officially gone on floors as of today. The Telugu superstar is teaming up with Vakkantham Vamsi for this project. The film has been titled - Naa Peru Surya. The first look logo was also unveiled today. Allu Arjun inaugurated this project with a formal pooja. This film will mark writer Vamsi's debut in direction. He has written scripts for Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR in the past. R Sarathkumar and Arjun Sarja will also be part of this project. Kannada star Rashmika Mandanna of Kirk Party will play the female lead in Naa Peru Surya. Naa Peru Surya will ahve music composed by Vishal Shekar. Also Read: DJ trailer 2: Allu Arjun’s dual character gets more interesting with each promo Also Read - Ganapath: Tiger Shroff-Kriti Sanon starrer to go on floors on THIS date?

In other news, Allu Arjun has a grand release coming up in less than week, this Eid. The film goes by the name - Duvvada Jagannadham. He will be seen not just in one but two avatars - a Traditional Brahmin cook and a stylish hi-fi spy. The Telugu star has teamed up with Pooja Hegde for the first time. Their chemsitry and pairing has got a thumbs up form fans. The music composed by Devi sri Prasad has been well received. With only one week to go, the buzz aorund the movie has been huge. Both trailers have opened to great reviews.

Interestingly, Salman Khan's Tubelight will also hit theatres on 23rd June. This time two superstars from two different industries will clash at the BO. Down Sotuh, Jayam Ravi's Vanamagan and Simbu's AAA part 1 will also hti theatres this festive season.

My New Film " Na Peru Surya Na Illu India " Muhurtham Today. #AA18 #NaPeruSurya pic.twitter.com/5Y9mPMkcyS — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 14, 2017

Post Baahubali, their has been a lull in terms of releases in the south industry. The excitement will now return as three films will hit theaters on 23rd June.