The makers of Allu Arjun starrer new movie Pushpa 2 dropped the release date, which is, 15th August 2024. Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen reuniting for a sequel. The Sukumar directorial movie is one of the most anticipated movies ever. The first part, Pushpa: The Rise came out in 2021. And fans expected the second part to release in 2022 but it got delayed. And just a couple of minutes ago, fans announced the release of Pushpa 2 on Independence Day 2024. And with that, it's clashing with Ajay Devgn starrer Singham Again. And fans have reacted to the clash.

Fans defend their favourite Allu Arjun, Ajay Devgn with Pushpa 2 vs Singham Again

The fan war between Ajay Devgn's supporters and Allu Arjun's fans has taken an ugly turn. The fandom feel that their star's film will dominate the other. Allu Arjun's fans are stating Pushpa 2 will kill it at the box office and 'Singham Again' will run away while Ajay Devgn's fans are defending Singham Again saying it will be breaking records. There is also talk about the postponement of Singham Again owing to the clash with Pushpa 2. However, for now, the clash remains.

Apart from Singham Again, there's a buzz about Indian 2 releasing on Independence Day as well. And if the clash goes through, it will be the biggest ever in the history of Indian Cinema. Check out the reactions here:

Will Be An One sided Game .Better to Postpone Because #SinghamAgain is coming to Rule this Time. #SinghamAgain @ajaydevgn sir #Pushpa is baar jhukega Sala @alluarjun kuki

Jisme H Dum to waqt Bajirao Singham#AtaMaajiSatakli https://t.co/Lq9KM1D9HF pic.twitter.com/GLa7pehZKH — Raj (@Rajadian10) September 11, 2023

Soon there will be news of #SinghamAgain release date extended — Ashish Ram (@ashishram24) September 11, 2023

CLASH OF MONSTERS!#Pushpa2TheRule Has to Face #Indian2 at TN Boxoffice and #SinghamAgain in North belt Expecting Indian2 to Postpone but Singham again has Huge boxoffice potential especially in Mass circuits of North, if released in clash Numbers of Both Films will be affected pic.twitter.com/NT0a89zwEx — Daily Culture (@DailyCultureYT) September 11, 2023

Av Rohit Shetty k paas vajah and mauka dono hai Singham ko Badiya tarike se present karne k liye ....esbaar koi kasar nahi chhodna hai @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/dyqU20zenK — Ajay Devgn Jharkhand FC (@AjFan_Sameer) September 11, 2023

Hawaldar #Singham will face the mighty #Pushpa2 on August 15..??Don't know what will happen to our Hawaldar #AjayDevgn after this.?? - 2 Chize ho sakti hain ab, ya to hawaldar apni movie leke bhaagega ya iski pèlayi hogi BO pe.??#Pushpa2TheRule #SinghamAgain pic.twitter.com/pqk9ysMzAo — PRIYAM SHARMA (@Priyam_Akkian) September 11, 2023

Singham 3 will roar bigger than pushpa2, at least in north. #SinghamAgain — TARIKUL HASAN (@hasan_tari48484) September 11, 2023

@RSPicturez Singham should not be moved from I'day. Stick with that date.

Start the shooting now and come on the same date. 15.8.24@ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain ? pic.twitter.com/5pKW5nA9bS — Captain ? (@CaptainD117) September 11, 2023

Easily #SinghamAgain mass maharaja @ajaydevgn sir arrives on #IndependenceDay 2024 box office udaane @alluarjun sir kisi or date pe a jaao nhi to #Jhukna padega https://t.co/rZw3P2QXjB — Raj (@Rajadian10) September 11, 2023

@ajaydevgn tweets #PushpaTheRise trailer and wishes him and now @alluarjun He paid his dues like this? The favor was repaid by AA. Good! Get ready for clash! #SinghamAgain #Pushpa2 — Ajay (@Ajayamini) September 11, 2023

To be honest, #SinghamAgain craze is BAAP level here. ना किसी से ये कम, बड़ा इसमें है दम, नरसिंह है ये सिंघम.

Pushpa may do decent in north due to part factor but cant beat Singham in north. #ajaydevgan pic.twitter.com/ttR0qktGnD — अपना Bollywood? (@Apna_Bollywood) September 11, 2023

Watch the video of Allu Arjun winning the National Award for Pushpa here:

Pushpa 2 movie deets

Pushpa will see Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jagdeesh Prathap Bhandari reprising their roles in the sequel. Sukumar will direct the second instalment. The addition to the cast includes Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Anasuya Bharadwaj and more. The film reportedly has been reshot.

Singham Again movie deets

During the Cirkus song launch, Rohit Shetty had revealed that Deepika Padukone will be seen in Singham 3. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan apart from Ajay. Akshay Kumar as Veer Sooryavanshi is likely to be seen in a cameo with Ranveer Singh as Simmba. As per IMDB, the film also stars Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff. Rohit Shetty will be serving as the director again.

Both films will release on 15th August 2024, which will you watch first?