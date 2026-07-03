Alpha FIRST review: Bobby Deol WINS praise; Alia Bhatt called 'Miscast' as YRF thriller opens to mixed reactions

Alpha Early Review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF Spyverse film has received mixed early reactions. While Bobby Deol is being praised as the villain, some reviews have criticised Alia's casting in the action thriller.

Alpha first review

Alpha first review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have teamed up for YRF Spyverse's first female-led actioner, Alpha. The movie comes at a time when the franchise is facing some tough questions. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 received mixed reviews, while War 2, featuring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, turned out to be a commercial disappointment. Billed as an original story, Alpha follows two female assassins, played by Alia and Sharvari, as they take on a mysterious and powerful villain essayed by Bobby Deol. Anil Kapoor also plays a key role in the film, which is set to hit theatres on July 3.

Can Alpha catch up to Dhurandhar's craze?

After the trailer dropped, comparisons with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar started doing the rounds. The massive success of the Ranveer Singh-led franchise has changed how audiences perceive spy films in Bollywood. The old formula of glamorous agents and Indo-Pak friendship messages now feels outdated. On top of that, Alpha is also battling the tag of being a female-led project, arriving with high expectations and pressure to deliver.

Alpha first review out

As Shiv Rawail’s directorial venture releases today, July 3, early reviews have started surfacing on social media. Critic Umair Sandhu’s review was largely negative. He called Alia a "total miscast" in the action film and described Alpha as a "Below Average Action thriller". However, he praised Bobby Deol’s performance as the new Spyverse villain. According to him, Sharvari has limited screen time.

First Review #Alpha : Biggest problem of the film is #AliaBhatt. She is totally miscast. She is looking hilarious disaster in action avatar. #BobyDeol acts well. #Sharvari mostly scenes chopped out by Alia. Overall “ A Below Average Action thriller ”. Sure Shot FLOP. ⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) June 30, 2026

Another review by Cinehub read, "Bawaal BGM. Historical cameo and leads for the next biggest film of the Universe." This seems to suggest that Alpha might set up the much-awaited Tiger Vs Pathaan, reportedly starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

While YRF has not officially announced any future projects in the franchise after Alpha, many believe a post-credit scene could give fans a glimpse of what’s coming next in the Spyverse.

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