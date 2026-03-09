Alpha: No direct-to-OTT release for Alia Bhatt-Sharvari starrer? Film to hit theatres on THIS date

The makers have finally announced the theatrical release of Alpha, despite rumours that the film starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari will be available on OTT. Here's when the movie will hit the theatres.

Alpha Release Date: The 2025 release date of Yash Raj Films' Alpha, which stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Sharvari, and Alia Bhatt, was rescheduled for April 2026 and then again postponed. Although there were rumours that the film would be released directly to digital platforms, the producers have officially refuted these rumours and revealed the film's theatrical release date.

Alpha release date out

On July 10, 2026, Alpha will be released in theatres. Alia took to Instagram to share a new poster of the film, and wrote, "#ALPHA 10.07.2026 See you in cinemas (sic)." Check out the post below...

High hopes for Alpha because...

Shiv Rawail, who is best known for directing the online series The Railway Men, is the director of Alpha. Since the movie is the first female spy film in YRF's Spy Universe, there are great hopes for it. War 2 featured a brief post-credit scene from the film that featured Bobby.

How did netizens react?

Netizens are eager to see Alpha in theatres, though. A netizen commented, "After seeing Alia's look in this post I can't wait anymore (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Let’s roar, queen Ready to witness Alpha on the big screen! (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Two talented ladies, one explosive film - Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in Alpha (sic)." Check out the comments below...

According to certain reports, the creators intended to launch Alpha immediately on OTT. Indeed, according to a source cited by FPJ, Netflix promised a staggering Rs. 215 crore for its direct-to-OTT distribution. YRF chose to proceed with the theatrical release instead of accepting the offer, nevertheless.

Fans of Alia are ecstatic about the film since it will allow them to see her on large screens for the first time in around two years. Jigra, which debuted in major theatres in 2024, was her most recent release.

