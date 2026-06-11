Alpha teaser controversy: Netizens COMPARE Alia Bhatt's spy thriller to La Femme Nikita, American Sniper; questions YRF's originality

Alia Bhatt's Alpha teaser has sparked controversy online, with netizens accusing YRF of copying scenes from La Femme Nikita and borrowing dialogue from American Sniper. The spy thriller also stars Sharvari and Bobby Deol.

Yash Raj Films has finally released the much-awaited teaser of its spy action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, and Bobby Deol. The short clip introduces Alia’s character Sita as a highly trained, ruthless spy, showing her single-handedly taking down a group of men with chilling precision. While the teaser has received mixed reactions online, with some criticising the action sequences as unconvincing, one particular scene has triggered a wave of discussion.

Alpha copied from La Femme Nikita?

Many viewers quickly noticed striking similarities between the teaser and Luc Besson’s 1990 French classic La Femme Nikita. In the Alpha teaser, a young Alia is sharing a meal with Bobby Deol on her 18th birthday. He hands her a card with a hotel room number and tells her it’s time to put her training to use. This setup closely mirrors a famous scene in La Femme Nikita, where Bob takes Nikita to a restaurant and turns it into a mission briefing.

What do netizens say?

On Reddit, users shared side-by-side comparisons and expressed their disappointment. One wrote, “Do they think people are illiterate or unaware in 2026?” Another added, “Oh wow. They really thought the audience has no exposure to international cinema and wouldn’t pick up on the connection. Taking inspiration is one thing but this is an obvious and a complete copy.”

Some users also pointed out a dialogue similarity with Clint Eastwood’s 2014 film American Sniper. In the teaser, Bobby Deol’s character tells Alia, “There are only two kinds of people in this world: sheep and wolves.” A user on X wrote, “Alpha didn’t copy #AmericanSniper; it just got a little too inspired by it. Maybe YRF should hunt for fresh talent instead of familiar dialogue. And despite Bobby Deol’s cover fire, the girl playing young #Aliabatt looks more convincing than the star herself. #YRFSpyUniverse.”

About Alpha

Alpha, directed by Shiv Rawail, has faced multiple delays. It was originally planned for December 2025, then pushed to April 2026, and is now scheduled for a July 3, 2026 release. It is the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, which includes hits like War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, and War 2.

While the teaser has created curiosity, the online comparisons have become one of the biggest talking points even before the film’s release.

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