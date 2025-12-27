Alpha to be postponed again? Alia Bhatt’s spy movie to avoid clash with Salman Khan’s movie…

According to reports, the Alpha movie has been delayed again. The film is postponed to avoid a clash with this big movie of Salman Khan.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is all set to appear in YRF’s much-anticipated female-led spy movie, which also features Sharvari Wagh. The film, which was reportedly eyed for April 2026, was delayed previously for better VFX. Now, recent reports suggest that the movie is likely to see further push, but this time due to avoiding a box office clash with Salman Khan’s movie, Battle of Galwan. The makers of Battle of Galwan have yet to officially announce a release date. The film is eyeing in 2026. While Salman Khan’s movie typically arrives on Eid, the war drama is expected to arrive on April 17.

Now, a report by Bollywood Hungama suggests that YRF has decided to leave the slot of 17 for Salman Khan’s movie and postponed Alpha’s release. The reports claimed that the movie was initially set to release in theatres on April 17. A source told the portal, “YRF announced April 17th as a placeholder date earlier because it’s a very good release window and no film had been announced earlier. Now, Aditya Chopra has learnt that Salman’s Battle of Galwan was eyeing the same release window. The two go back a long way, and he immediately decided that he would leave April 17th for Salman. YRF should announce the new release date of Alpha soon after the company assesses the film release calendar of the industry for the next couple of months.”

TRENDING NOW

About Alpha

As per the official premise shared by IMDb, the movie is about two fierce female agents who tackle dangerous missions in a thrilling world of espionage, as they navigate perilous situations, execute daring stunts, and face unexpected turns in this action-packed adventure. Alpha stars Alia Bhatt, Sharvari Wagh, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film has been directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra.

At the Red Sea Film Festival, Alia Bhatt talked about the film and said, “Alpha is the first female-led action film from the YRF universe, so that’s also a risk, because you’ve not historically seen that perform in the same way that the other male-led films have performed.”

Earlier in an interview with Variety, Sharvari said, “Alpha will be more hardcore for me, and I feel every day being on the sets of ‘Alpha’ is a masterclass in learning how to do action. Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar aur humare program ka motto. Sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher me ek jungle hai aur jungle me humesha raj karega Alpha (The first letter of the Greek alphabet and the motto of our program. The first, the fastest, the bravest. Look carefully; there is a jungle in every city, and the jungle is always ruled by the Alpha).”

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more