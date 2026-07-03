Alpha X review: Is Bobby Deol-Alia Bhatt's movie WORTH watching? Here's how netizens reacted to YRF spy thriller

Alpha X Review: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF Spy Universe film has sparked mixed reactions on social media. While Sharvari's performance and action sequences are earning praise, many viewers feel the predictable storyline falls short of expectations.

Alpha X review out

Alpha X review: After months of anticipation, Alpha has finally rolled out in cinemas, and social media is already kind of buzzing with different reactions. The movie, which managed to build serious excitement through its trailer, songs and the whole promotional run, has ended up being one of the most awaited releases of the year. And yeah, as the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha also had this huge pressure on it from fans who really wanted to see a fresh chapter in the franchise.

As expected, fans rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to drop their first impressions of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s much-awaited spy thriller. There’s praise coming in for the action sequences; people are also talking about the performances and even the storytelling. In no time, the film has turned into one of the biggest online talking points, like everywhere you look. Here’s a look at what people are saying about Alpha on social media.

Alpha Twitter review

YRF’s latest thriller Alpha has sparked a wave of reactions on X, with viewers quickly sharing their first impressions after release. While the film’s presentation and performances are being closely discussed, opinions remain sharply divided on its overall impact. Sharvari’s performance is drawing consistent praise from netizens, with many calling her a standout in the film. However, several users feel the story doesn’t fully match the scale or expectations set by the franchise.

One X user wrote, “Very boring Start, can’t believe this is Yrf film”; another shared, “Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back”; another user wrote, “The story is the weakest part of the film. It is predictable from the beginning, and there are very few twists that actually surprise you.”

#Alpha INTERVAL! This one's going down. Agent entering enemy's ghetto while eating French fries ? Terrible! #AliaBhatt looks annoying with laughs & attitude but action scenes are good, while #Sharvari is filming Nike-Puma reels in Spain. RAW chief is thief & ex R&AW soldier… — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) July 3, 2026

#alpha First Half One-Word Review: Average. ⭐️ The story is a flop, but the action scenes are good. The music is a complete disappointment. Alia fails to impress, while Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor deliver solid performances. Sharvari’s acting is just okay. pic.twitter.com/ubsiJQm8xG — Filmy Sikander (@filmy78499) July 3, 2026

#Alpha - MOVIE REVIEW ⭐⭐/5 Alpha is a film that has some strong moments, but an average story holds it back. The biggest strength of the film is . His screen presence is powerful, and every time he appears on screen, he adds intensity to the film. Even with limited scenes, he… pic.twitter.com/Lpo7KI5Vg1 — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) July 3, 2026

Alpha plot

Alpha follows two elite agents who find themselves on a dangerous mission involving national security, betrayal, and survival. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film blends action with emotional moments as the lead characters face impossible choices while protecting the country. The story also connects with the larger spy franchise, making it an important chapter for fans.

Alpha cast

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Yash Raj Films. It is the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The film features Alia Bhatt, Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

The initial audience reaction has been encouraging, but the real test is whether it translates into a strong opening-day collection at the box office.

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