Aly Goni REVEALS why he rejected Jasmin Bhasin's proposal?

Read further to know why Aly Goni refused Jasmin's proposal for two years and what made him finally say yes to his best friend? Here's what the star recently revealed in Alliance.

Aly Goni REVEALS why he rejected Jasmin Bhasin's proposal?

Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin are one of TV’s favorite couples, but their journey wasn't as smooth as everyone thinks. On a recent episode of Alliance, Aly opened up and said he actually turned Jasmin down when she first told him how she felt, and it took him almost two years before he was really ready for a relationship with her. While talking to contestants Rapper Bali and Ruhee Dosani, Aly shared how things started. Jasmin proposed on December 31, 2018, but Aly’s denied, in his words “I said no.” that left Ruhee stunned, and Aly just laughed at her reaction. He explained he wasn’t interested in rushing things.

Aly went on to say he thinks a lot of people jump into relationships without giving them time to develop. He wanted to be absolutely sure before making that commitment but eventually, he started to notice how Jasmin had been by his side through everything. Her steady support showed him she was the right one.“I think marrying your best friend is the best option because she knows you inside and out.” Jasmin, he said, understands every bit of his personality, even how he acts around other women. She often jokes about how long it took her to win him over.

Her patience obviously paid off. "She tells everyone it took her two years to make me say yes," Aly said. At some point, Aly realized, “What could be better than this?” Back when both were in Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, rumors were everywhere, but Aly and Jasmin insisted they were just close friends. Things changed during Bigg Boss 14. Aly went onto the show to support her, and as the show went on, they both realized their friendship had become something more. Aly declared his love on national TV, and Jasmin said it back. Now, you can spot them together all the time, sharing their story on social media and winning even more fans. Their love story took time, but clearly, it was worth the wait.

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