Amar Syal wooing the world with his top notch musical journey - Check it out

There are more than a hundred jobs that people can pick for if they want to make a career in music. Music is a career where apart from being talented, the person that is investing has to innovate and stay relevant to succeed. The career of music is full of long hours and hard work. In the pursuance of becoming a skilled person, to recognise talent, enhance knowledge of the career, places of employment, training, internships, experiences are required. Music has a lot of different areas to grow. One such name who is working relentlessly in the field of music, to ensure that overall music genre is carried forwarded under various labels is that of Amar Syal.

He has also became the first investor of Create Music Group, a rights distribution, and publishing company which is California’s fastest-growing company in today’s time. A total of $28 million USD in profit was reported for Create Music Group in the fiscal year 2019, up from a $133,000 USD in 2016 – making it California’s fastest-growing company.

Amar is one of the most talented names in the music industry and is known to give a chance to all the musicians who would like to pursue their careers in this field. Opening the doors for millions of people to showcase their talents in front of the world, he will soon launch a music label called ‘Prune’ which is predicted to be one of the major hits of today’s time. He is also planning to launch a digital agency record label, a platform which will help promote new artist and their talents. Having the labels headquarters in California it will cater to talents worldwide.

When asked about his musical talent journey Amar stated, “Online streaming is only expected to expand, and India will be at the forefront with its millennial mass,” stated Amar Syal. He further stated, “We plan to capture the up and coming youth market and develop it into a robust, sustainable business and allow for entertainers to collect their payments at ease.”