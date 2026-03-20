Amazon Prime Video unveils MASSIVE 2026 slate: From Panchayat 5 to Mirzapur movie, big stars and new shows take over

Amazon Prime Video has revealed their largest India schedule for 2026, which includes a plethora of new original movies and films in addition to returning favorites like Panchayat and Aspirants.

March 19 turned out to be a packed day for Indian entertainment. While Dhurandhar was hitting theatres and people were busy tracking Eid release dates, Amazon Prime Video quietly hosted an event—and ended up making some of the biggest announcements of the year. From returning fan-favourite shows to brand-new originals, films, and even reality formats in new languages, the platform seems to be going all out. Big stars, fresh pairings, and a mix of genres—there’s clearly something lined up for everyone.

Returning shows fans already love

Prime Video is bringing back several popular series:

Panchayat Season 5: Jitendra Kumar and Neena Gupta return to Phulera. Abhishek is dealing with a difficult work environment while also planning his MBA exit—but not before tying up some loose ends.

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Dahaad Season 2: Sonakshi Sinha is back as Anjali Meghwal. This time, she’s investigating the disappearance of a 12-year-old in Rajasthan, leading her into a dark serial killer case.

The Traitors India Season 2: Karan Johar returns as host, with 20 celebrities competing in a game full of lies, alliances, and strategy.

Aspirants Season 4: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja return, as Abhilash faces a career crisis while his younger self prepares for one last IAS attempt.

Sandeep Bhaiya Season 2: Sunny Hinduja and Deepali Gautam revisit Sandeep’s journey, including an unexpected reunion with Kusum.

Sapne Vs Everyone Season 2: Two very different journeys continue—one in Bollywood, the other driven by revenge.

Gram Chikitsalay Season 2: Dr. Prabhat takes on corruption threatening a local health centre.

Dupahiya Season 2: Gajraj Rao and Renuka Shahane return in this light-hearted comedy.

Call Me Bae Season 2: Ananya Panday's Bae now hosts her own news program while she manages her personal life events.

Inspector Rishi Season 2: The new case presents a mysterious abduction situation which ties to an old prophecy.

Vadhandhi Season 2: SI Moosa Raaza returns, haunted by a past mistake and determined to uncover the truth.

Fresh shows across genres

Along with returning hits, a wide range of new shows were announced:

Matka King: Vijay Varma leads this crime drama set in 1960s Mumbai, centred around the rise of a gambling empire.

Teen Kauwe: A spy thriller about a former agent who returns to clear his name while being hunted by his own agency.

Raakh: A dark investigation into the disappearance of two teenagers.

System: A courtroom drama exploring power, privilege, and truth.

The Pyramid Scheme: A young man’s chase for quick money spirals out of control.

ASI Babita Singh Reporting: A cop investigates a murder while dealing with secrets in her own life.

Sundar Poonam: A honeymoon disappearance reveals a disturbing love story.

Adarsh Baal Vidyalaya: A laid-back principal tries to fix a struggling government school.

Lukkhe: A sportsman goes undercover in Punjab’s rap scene to bust a drug network.

Kuku Ki Kundli: A romantic comedy where astrology turns a love story upside down.

Vibe: A comedy thriller about two friends who accidentally get caught in a terrorist plot.

Carnaame: Four friends enter the world of car theft and get in deeper than expected.

Tax Department Story: A revenue officer takes on a powerful white-collar criminal.

College Fest: A zombie outbreak hits during a college festival.

Storm: Five women get pulled into a dangerous scam tied to a housing project.

Vansh – The Kalyug Warriors: A new project from TVF and Indusverse Comics.

Jagamae Sangeetham: A musical drama set in a temple town.

Welcome to Khoya Mahal: Two siblings take over a crumbling heritage hotel with secrets.

Rafoo: A struggling singer ends up living with his ex-mother-in-law.

Dono Mile Iss Tarah: A love story where teenage romance returns years later.

Dilkashi: A complicated love triangle filled with obsession and second chances.

Nayyi Navelli: A seemingly perfect bride may not be what she appears.

Big film announcements

Prime Video also revealed several major films:

Mirzapur: The Movie: The popular crime saga heads to theatres on a bigger scale.

G2: A spy thriller continuing the Goodachari story.

Vvan – Force of the Forest: A supernatural story set in a mysterious forest.

DQ41: A love story about lost memory and past relationships.

Naagzilla: A fantasy about shape-shifting serpents living among humans.

Raftaar: A story about ambition, success, and greed in the startup world.

Don’t Be Shy: A coming-of-age story produced by Alia Bhatt.

Mess: A dark comedy where robbers realise they’ve targeted the wrong house.

Dacoit: A story of love, betrayal, and revenge.

O’Romeo: A gangster love story set against a violent backdrop.

Isakapatnam: A revenge drama set in a 1990s port town.

Gully: A mix of crime, cricket, and chaos in Hyderabad.

Nazdeekiyan: Two couples get caught in a complicated web of relationships.

Reality show expansion

After the success of its Hindi version, The Traitors is now getting a Telugu edition as well. Hosted by Teja Sajja, it will feature 20 celebrities competing in the same high-stakes game of trust and betrayal.

All in all, Prime Video’s announcements made it clear—they’re planning one of their biggest years yet in India.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



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