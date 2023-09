The whole of Bollywood had attended the Ganpati celebrations of Mukesh Ambani held at Antilla. We had a number of stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ajay Devgn, Nayanthara, Rashmika Mandanna, Shraddha Kapoor, Disha Patani, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor and others in attendance. The event is being closely followed on social media like every other occasion of the Ambani household. A video of Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna is doing the rounds on social media. We can see the two ladies on the red carpet. It looks like Rashmika Mandanna and Shraddha Kapoor are almost face to face. But Shraddha Kapoor does not recognize the actress and just walks by her.

Take a look at video of Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

We can see that Shraddha Kapoor just walks past the Goodbye actress. Rashmika Mandanna sees it and looks a bit embarrassed. You can see her reaction in front of the paps. Shradda Kapoor wore a white salwar kameez for the occasion while Rashmika Mandanna was in an ivory saree.

Netizens wonder what is wrong between them

This is making people wonder if something is wrong between the two actresses. A person commented, "The way Shraddha ignores Rshmika...that is nepotism," while other one said, "So Shraddha and Rashmika don't even wave hi or even smile to each other?" Take a look at some of them...

#RashmikaMandanna said in a interview she wants to protect #SamanthaRuthPrabhu ❤ such a sweet person is rashmika.. Bollywood mafia please don't hurt outsiders..#ShraddhaKapoor ???? — Vijay rasigar mandram (@RivengardP21153) September 20, 2023

On Reddit, a person wrote, "I think she didn't notice her because Rashmika was posing for the paps while Shraddha was heading outside so technically she could not see her face from the back, right?". It does look like people are making a mountain out of a molehill here. Rashmika Mandanna and Shraddha Kapoor do not have any history between them. It is too presumptuous to think that something might be amiss here!