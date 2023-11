Ameesha Patel has been seen at a number of events after the success of Gadar 2. From cricket tournaments to mall openings, she is everywhere. Ameesha Patel and Arbaaz Khan were seen at the inauguration of a club in Pattaya in Thailand. The Bollywood diva wore a shimmering LBD for the event. Arbaaz Khan was dressed in a grey suit with a white tee and pants for the occasion. Inside the club, they played Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and the actress showed off her moves. The dress did full justice to her ample curves. There were many Indians present at the opening. The video is going viral all over social media. Also Read - Sunny Deol cries at IFFI 2023 as Rajkumar Santoshi shares the industry has been unfair with the Gadar 2 star

Ameesha Patel and Arbaaz Khan at a club in Thailand

Netizens are talking about how good Ameesha Patel and Arbaaz Khan are looking together in the video. One of them even suggested that they should date. Ameesha Patel is on good terms with Salman Khan. She is one of the 90s actresses who has worked with all the Khan's. Gadar 2 made above Rs 500 crores at the box office. It has been described as an organic hit by the critics and masses. The two made a dashing entry at the club accompanied by a host of security personnel. Also Read - Kiara Advani to Vicky Kaushal: Celebs with strong Bollywood connection but no nepotism tag

Arbaaz Khan too has been seen in some OTT shows. He is now dating Giorgia Andriani. Ameesha Patel is currently single. The actress is yet to announce her next project after Gadar 2. Thailand is one of the most popular destinations for Indian tourists. The owners also seem to be desis. The nightclub culture of the Thai city is spoken about globally. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Kareena Kapoor Khan IGNORES Karan Johar as he quizzes about her history with Gadar 2 star Ameesha Patel [WATCH]

Salman Khan and Ameesha Patel have worked together in the film, Yeh Hai Jalwa. Now, we want to see this duo in a new project.