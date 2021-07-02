Ameesha Patel drops a bikini bomb on Instagram and we are getting major summer vibes

might have been away from the showbiz for a while now, but she often grabs eyeballs with her stunning pictures. The Kaho Naa... Pyar Hai actress keeps giving a glimpse of her hotness by sharing her hot pictures. And this time, Ameesha has dropped a bikini bomb on Instagram giving us major summer vibes. Also Read - Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu to resume shooting for the Anees Bazmee directed sequel on THIS date? [EXCLUSIVE SCOOP]

Just like everyone one of us, Ameesha too has been craving to go on a much-needed vacation and hit the beach in those skimpy bikinis. Recalling the pre-covid times, Ameesha took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her summer vacation. In the image, Ameesha was seen posing in a black bikini pairing it with black sunglasses and a bandana. She also shared a boomerang video of her walking on a wooden bridge showing off her flawless back to the camera.

Needless to say, Ameesha was glowing like the sun in this bikini avatar. And there's no denying that Ameesha is aging like a fine wine. She is just too hot to handle.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Ameesha's 2001 blockbuster Gadar: Ek Prem Katha starring in the lead, recently completed 20 years of release. The film went on to become one of the biggest Bollywood hits of all times upon release. It is a period romantic action drama film directed by and set during the Partition of India in 1947. The film also stars and . It recently aired on Zee Bollywood on June 15.