Ameesha Patel RESPONDS to fans comparing Preity Zinta’s Batwara Character to her iconic Sakina from Gadar

Read further to know how Ameesha Patel has reacted after fans compared Preity Zinta's character in Batwara 1947 to her iconic portrayal of Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Ameesha Patel has responded to social media users comparing Preity Zinta’s Batwara 1947 look and character to her iconic role as Sakina in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The actress responded to the comparison with a brief but elegant remark that quickly caught fans' attention in an #AskAmy session on X (formerly Twitter). The discussion began after the trailer of Batwara 1947 was released. Several viewers pointed out similarities between Preity Zinta's appearance and Ameesha Patel's much-loved character Sakina from Gadar.

During an #AskAmy session on X (formerly Twitter), one fan directly asked Ameesha if she had watched the trailer, suggesting that Preity was trying to recreate her iconic role. The fan wrote, "Have you watched the Batwara trailer? Looks like Preity Zinta is trying hard to copy your iconic Sakina." Another user wrote, "Some characters are just unforgettable. Gadar has the magic which you and Sunny Deol have created and can never be recreated." "Sakina is irreplaceable. Ameesha Patel is forever that role."

Ameesha Patel's reply goes viral

Rather than reacting to the comparison, Ameesha chose to respond with warmth and humour. Replying to the fan on X, the actress simply wrote, "Tara ka dhyaan rakhna." The line was a reference to Sunny Deol's legendary character Tara Singh from Gadar. Her one liner reply soon went viral with many fans praising her for taking the comparison in her stride and not cribbing about Preity Zinta.

Several users praised Ameesha's mature response, saying she did not unnecessarily rake up a controversy and respected the legacy of Gadar and Preity's upcoming film.

Gadar still holds a special place

Gadar: Ek Prem released in 2001. Katha continues to be one of the biggest block busters of Bollywood. Ameesha Patel’s portrayal of Sakina continues to be one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic female characters. The massive success of Gadar 2 in 2023 brought the Tara-Sakina pairing back into the spotlight, making comparisons with other Partition-based films almost inevitable.

All About Batwara 1947

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 stars Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. Set against the backdrop of India's Partition, the period drama is slated for an Independence Day weekend release and has already generated buzz for bringing Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta together on screen after several years.

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