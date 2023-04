Jaya Bachchan is known to be this hot head lady, especially when it comes to dealing, oh, sorry, dealing with the paparazzi, since two days ago Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video of losing her calm at Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Nanda is going viral. In the video, you can see Ash is extremely upset about something, and she even snaps out at Navya Nanda who asks her something. While Aaradhya Bachchan manages to calm her mom Ash down, and she is seen hugging and kissing her, While Aishwarya’s video of her getting angry is going viral and grabbing eyeballs, fans are surfacing Jaya Bachchan’s old video where she is getting angry at the paparazzi for calling Aishwarya by her name and asking the photographers if she is her college friend.

