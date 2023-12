The Bachchan family has been grabbing a lot of eyeballs with the rumours of a family feud and separation rumours about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. Well, what added more fuel to the fire was when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan showed that he did not follow Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Within no time, there were speculations that all was not well between The Bachchans and Aishwarya. Many portals even reported that Big B has unfollowed his daughter-in-law, while others said that he did not follow her in the first place. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan forgets any special mention for Agastya Nanda as she reviews The Archies

Aishwarya has never been acknowledged by Amitabh Bachchan on his social media as the former made her Insta debut a bit late. Aishwarya has been following one person from the Bachchan family which is her husband Abhishek Bachchan since she made her Instagram debut. Not just Amitabh, but Aishwarya's sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan also does not follow her on Instagram. Netizens criticized Shweta for not acknowledging Aishwarya's presence in the Paris Fashion Week, but cheering for her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

The Bachchan clan bonds over hideous clothes and bets are placed over dinner on whose clothes can be the frumpiest ??#Archiespic.twitter.com/nHfCweRF7N — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) December 5, 2023

Talking about Jaya Bachchan and her grandson Agastya Nanda are on social media as of now. But, do you know, apart from Abhishek there is one more person from the Bachchan family who is following Aishwarya on Instagram? It is none other than Navya Naveli Nanda.

Recently, the entire Bachchan family was spotted at The Archies premiere and were seen supporting Agastya who made his Bollywood debut. The entire Bachchan family posed for pictures and even cheered for Agastya.