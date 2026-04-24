Amid Annu Kapoor's EXPLOSIVE claims about Om Puri’s betrayal, know how wife Seema found out about his affair

Annu Kapoor Om Puri controversy: In a recent interview, Annu Kapoor made several explosive remarks about Om Puri and how his sister Seema had to undergo emotional turmoil while being married to the late veteran actor.

Annu Kapoor's viral interview on Om Puri: It’s never easy to revisit a painful phase from one's family's past. But Annu Kapoor showed no qualms in talking about his sister Seema Kapoor's troubled marriage with late actor Om Puri. While speaking to Siddharth Kanan, Annu Kapoor delved deeper into the most toughest and personal side of Om Puri. Annu hinted how Om Puri's affair ruined his sister Seema Kapoor's life.

What did Annu Kapoor say?

While talking about the late actor, Annu showed no qualms in appreciating his craft. “Om Puri was a phenomenal actor. There was no great actor like him, but that was a different matter,” Annu said. But Annu also mentioned that Om betrayed his wife Seema. For the unversed, Seema is Annu’s sister. As Annu said, Om Puri was involved with journalist Nandita Puri while Seema was pregnant. Despite the betrayal, Seema took care of him during his final moments. "He became someone’s husband, and after becoming someone’s husband, he betrayed a woman, and that is where things went wrong, and I am that woman’s brother. He would have gone 10 years earlier, it was my sister who took care of him. When your body became weak and fragile, then you came back. I was also angry and upset with my sister," Annu added.

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How did Seema Kapoor get to know about Om Puri's affair?

Om Puri's first wife Seema Kapoor had earlier spoken to Siddharth Kannan about the tough phase in her relationship with the actor how she found out he was having an affair. During the interaction, Seema said, “My good friend Renu Saluja, Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s first wife, knew about the affair. But she and Sudhir Mishra and everyone else did not tell me much about what was happening thinking that it was not that serious after all." As Seema said, they expected Om Puri would get back to his life after the shoot. She found out about the affair much later, when she visited Delhi. Om had called her up and admitted to seeing someone else. But Seema's friends said that Om was just seeking attention. "But there was something about his tone, and I could recognize that something was serious this time.”

Om Puri sent Rs 25,000, but Seema refused to accept?

Later when Om Puri sent Seema Rs 25,000 via his secretary after she lost her child, she didn't accept it. Seem had said in an interview, “He knew I was pregnant, but this was a source of insecurity for Nandita. She’d call him up in front of me. But things become overwhelming; Puri sahab would drink too much, and Nandita would make a scene. One night, I decided to leave. I was three months pregnant. Forget consoling me. He sent Rs 25,000 via his secretary. I turned it down, and his secretary told me, ‘This ego is what is destroying you’. But what he thought was ego was just self-respect."

Seema Kapoor married actor Om Puri in 1990. But their marriage was short-lived. It lasted for just eight months before they parted ways.

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