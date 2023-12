Malaika Arora may have been divorced from her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan but she shares a cordial relationship with him even today and his family as well. And this special gesture by Salman Khan proves that Malaika is still a significant part of the Khan Khandaan. Malaika was sent a special gift by Salman Khan on Christmas occasion. The former actress even took to her Instagram stories and shared the special gift sent by Salman Khan from his Being Human brand. The special note was also sent by Salman Khan and this only shows Malla is still very much connected to the Khan family and they all equally give her the importance. Also Read - Arbaaz Khan-Sshura Khan wedding: Dabangg actor shares UNSEEN pics with family from the Nikaah; Salman Khan, Arhaan sit by his side

The special note reads, ""Wishing you a Merry Christmas filled with warmth and cheer and a joyous New Year! As a token of our appreciation for your unwavering friendship and support, we've prepared this small gift hamper. May it bring a smile to your face, just as your presence brightens ours." Also Read - Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan wedding: Salman Khan's dance, Arhaan's gesture for dad; check out all major highlights [Watch videos]

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan are the hottest topics in the tinsel town right now. The reason is the Bollywood actor and producer getting married for the second time to Sshura Khan. There is a lot of talk about how Malaika Arora skipped the wedding but sent her son Arhaan Khan to be a part of his father's second wedding.

The wedding video of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan has been going viral on the internet and the netizens cannot get over how happy the actor is on his wedding day.

Salman Khan too enjoyed the second wedding of his brother Arbaaz Khan, and the Tiger 3 star's dance video grabbed a lot of attention. Arbaaz and Sshura chose to have an extremely intimate wedding at Arpita Khan's house terrace and everything about the wedding ceremony was beautiful.

Watch the video of Salman Khan enjoying brother Arbaaz Khan's wedding function.