Amid Arijit Singh’s retirement, singer Abhijeet Sawant makes EXPLOSIVE allegations about Bollywood: ‘We get exploited…’

Arijit Singh has been mesmerizing the whole country with his voice, but he has decided to stay away from film singing. Now, Abhijeet Sawant makes shocking claims about Bollywood.

For the last 15 years, Arijit Singh has been mesmerizing the whole country with his voice. His emotional and heart-touching singing has made a special place in the hearts of people of all ages. But now Arijit has decided to stay away from film singing. His retirement note seems very emotional. With this, the discussion has once again started on the condition of singers in Bollywood and the treatment given to them.

Abhijeet Sawant's explosive statement about Bollywood

Abhijeet Sawant, the first winner of Indian Idol, has said many shocking things on this issue. During a conversation on a YouTube channel, he said that the system in the film industry has been made such that singers can never become bigger than the film. They are given limited money, and even today, singers and musicians do not get royalties for film songs. In his words, “People don’t want the singers to become bigger than the film itself. That’s why they are paid a certain amount. Musicians still don’t receive royalties for film music. So Biddu, who worked on Lafzon Mein, also did a couple of songs in the West, and he gets so much royalty payment from those two songs that he can survive his whole life on that money.”

Are singers exploited in Bollywood?

Abhijeet Sawant also said that somewhere the singers themselves are responsible for this exploitation. Most of the singers give more importance to opportunities than money. He feels that if his song is picturised with a big star, he can do shows and concerts with the same song for the rest of his life. He said, “Singers themselves don’t want money, because they just want to sing the song or work with a certain producer. We accept whatever amount we get, because if we don’t do it, someone else will. We get exploited a lot.”

Palash Sen’s reaction to Arijit Singh’s retirement

Singer and composer Palash Sen has also reacted to Arijit Singh's decision. Palash Sen, frontman of the band Euphoria, said he understood why Arijit made the decision. Sharing his experience, he said that in the initial days of his career, he was also considered a "threat" and faced a lot of criticism. That's why he chose a different musical path by distancing himself from Bollywood.

Palash Sen said that he chose the path that his heart felt right, and now he feels that Arijit Singh is also going to take the same path. He said that it is difficult to get out of the film system and make your own identity, but it is comforting. Arijit's decision is not just the retirement of a singer, but it is a question of the entire system, where the system and profits are given more importance than the art of artists.

