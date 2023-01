The mystery behind Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi's viral pictures of partying in Dubai has created huge speculation that the superstar son is dating Bollywood hottie, Nora Fatehi. However, this news is bizarre and there is nothing true about it. It was a merely coincidence that they were at the same party and this led to baseless rumours. And now amid his dating rumour with the O Saki Saki actress, his picture with Pakistani actress Sadia Khan is going viral from the same party. Aryan Khan is seen posing with Sadia in this picture and it went viral within minutes on the internet. Aryan Khan is the most talked about and popular star kid in tinsel town and whatever the does makes news. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan exudes boss lady vibes as she goes on her first lunch date of NY with friends

Sadia took to her Instagram and posted the picture herself on her story and it has been disappeared within 24 hours. The fans are shipping for them as they claim that they took just great together. Sadia shared the picture on her Instagram and captioned it, " Throwback to the New Year's Eve." Aryan Khan looked like a stud and as usual, fans say he is a replica of his superstar father and we cannot agree more. Also Read - Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda dating: Is The Archies stars' relationship for real or is there something else?

Meanwhile talking about Aryan Khan, who is all set to make his directorial debut with Red Chillies Entertainment, The star boy has reportedly written a script by himself and is ready to even direct it. The young lad himself shared this happy news on Instagram the fun banter between the father and son duo was unmissable and the best thing on the internet that day.

Along with Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan too is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies helmed by Zoya Akhtar and right now her relationship rumour is going strong with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda.