Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday penned down an emotional note for her parents on their wedding anniversary. She took to her Instagram and shared throwback pictures of her parents, She captioned the post as, 'Love you eternally, dearest darling Mommy-Doddaaa and Daddy-Ajjaaa much prayers and love on your anniversary God bless'. BollywoodLife brings the latest updates from entertainment news to you now on WhatsApp channel. Also Read - When Vivek Oberoi revealed Sohail Khan promised to sort everything out between him with Salman Khan but the press conference let him down [Watch]

As soon as she uploaded the picture on her Instagram page, fans and followers filled her comments section with wishes. One of the users wrote, 'Aap bilkul apne mom jaise lagte ho @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb', and another user commented, 'Happy anniversary dear uncle and aunty.' Someone wrote, 'She definitely owes her features to her mommy. Beautiful couple'. Also Read - Salman Khan’s sweetest gesture for his little fans proves why he is the most loved superstar in the industry [Watch]

A look at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Trending Now

Aishwarya's father Krishnaraj Rai passed away in 2017 after a long battle with cancer and she shared a close bond with him. Aishwarya is seen remembering him and keeps sharing his pictures on her social media. Aishwarya was seen with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school event wherein she arrived with her husband Abhishek Bachchan. Abhishek and Aishwarya welcomed Aaradhya in 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya made her acting debut with director Mani Ratnam's Iruvar in 1997. She was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan - 2. There have been rumours that Aishwarya has moved out of the Bachchan residence Jalsa. But, the rumours are unfounded as Aishwarya resides with the Bachchan compound in the adjacent bunglow which is internally connected.