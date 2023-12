Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become the talk of the town after post Bachchan feud and her separation rumours from her husband Abhishek Bachchan. A video of Aishwarya has been going viral on social media wherein she candidly spoke about being a survivor in an episode of Karan Johar's talk show, Koffee With Karan. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Animal star Bobby Deol asks his sons to learn Hindi as Suhana Khan, Aaradhya Bachchan face trolling for their accents

Aishwarya spoke her heart out about various controversial aspects of her life including her break up with Salman Khan, unexpected removal from films and more. In the clip from the KWK season 1, Aishwarya was seen engaged in a rapid-fire round, wherein the host Karan asked her about the kind of man she envisioned marrying. Aishwarya responded and said that she could not think of what prototypes after the kind of experiences she had. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai and Vivek Oberoi alleged relationship: Father Suresh Oberoi finally breaks silence

Johar later asked her about a person that comes to mind when he mentions a survivor. She took her name and said that everyone knew that. She acknowledged herself as a survivor but refrained from adding any specific details. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan skip Aaradhya’s school fest; netizens have bizzare reactions

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan: II, directed by Mani Ratnam.