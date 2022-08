Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated films in the last couple of years. Ayan Mukerji's sci-fi fantasy film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others have been making headlines for various reasons. Of late, due to the cancel Bollywood trend online, Brahmastra has also come under the scanner. Moreover, Alia Bhatt's 'if you don't like me, don't watch me,' statement and Ranbir Kapoor's comment plus the hate online against him led to Brahmastra making news for all the wrong reasons. And now, Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra, has shared a tweet which has grabbed everyone's attention. Also Read - After Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan shares an unseen pic with her brothers; Shah Rukh Khan gets 'FOMO'

Amitabh Bachchan's tweets grab attention

Big B plays Guru in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. He tweeted out a cryptic note which will make you sit up and notice. A couple of hours ago, he shared on Twitter that he wishes to say a lot of things but these days saying every little thing becomes a big thing. "Kuchh baatein karne ka mann hai ; par karen toh kaise karen; har baat ki toh aajkal baat ban jaati hai," Amitabh Bachchan wrote in Hindi script. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Saba Ali Khan trolled for omitting Amrita Singh from Pataudi mums; Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 and more

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19 for the second time

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt's statement sparks controversy

A couple of days ago, Alia Bhatt made a statement in an interview which courted another controversy. Alia Bhatt made a statement similar to that of Laal Singh Chaddha beauty . While talking about the nepotism debate, Alia who is Soni Razdan-Mahesh Bhatt's daughter, said that if they didn't like her, then don't watch her, adding that she cannot help it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Brahmastra star Ranbir Kapoor also faces flak online

Brahmastra's Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva is also facing a lot of criticism online. He has been facing a boycott or a cancellation on Twitter. His remark about Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain got a lot of flak. Just a couple of hours ago, Ranbir Kapoor's cancellation took place on Twitter with netizens sharing their honest opinions.

Just a couple of hours ago, Amitabh Bachchan announced that he has been tested COVID positive.